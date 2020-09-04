VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver are looking for a 64-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since Thursday morning.

Shirley Gamily left her home near West 41st Avenue and West Boulevard, police say.

She usually commutes on foot, and visits the businesses in the Kerrisdale neighbourhood. Police say she has Alzheimer's and may appear confused, believing she's homeless.

Gamlin is 5'8", has a medium build, shoulder length light brown hair and blue eyes.

She may have been wearing a turquoise jacket and purple leggings when she left home.

Anyone who sees Gamlin should call 911, stay with her and wait for first responders to arrive.