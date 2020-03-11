VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey are asking for the public's help to find a man who may be connected to an assault that sent one person to hospital.

While the appeal from police came Wednesday, the incident happened more than two months earlier. Mounties say that on Jan. 2, they were called to 97A Avenue near 116 Street.

When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man who was the victim of an assault with a weapon. He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Mounties believe this was a targeted incident and that it happened between two people who know each other.

Investigators are now releasing a photo of a suspect in the hope the public can help identify him. Police describe the suspect as a South Asian male who may go by "Raman."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Reports can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.