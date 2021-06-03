VANCOUVER -- Police in Abbotsford have issued a notice about a man with multiple arrest warrants who allegedly took off his monitoring bracelet while on bail.

In a news release Thursday, Abbotsford police said 31-year-old Max Mathew Higley allegedly removed the bracelet on June 1. They say his whereabouts are unknown.

Higley has five warrants for his arrest including breaching court ordered conditions, assault, mischief, theft and possession of a weapon contrary to order, police say.

He is described by officers as 5'10" and about 190 pounds. Police say he has short, dark hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Higley should call 911. Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to call police at 604-859-5225.