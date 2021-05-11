VANCOUVER -- B.C. Mounties are asking for the public's help to locate a person of interest as they investigate the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found along a highway last week.

In a news release Monday, police said Philip Toner is being sought after 35-year-old Brenda Ware's body was discovered last Thursday. She was found about 50 kilometres northeast of Radium, near Kootenay National Park.

"Brenda Ware and Toner were known to each other, however the nature of that relationship will not be released at this time. Investigators are interested in speaking with Philip Toner, 41, as soon as possible," said Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon in the news release.

"If Philip hears, or sees this call for information, we ask him to contact the police of jurisdiction."

Toner has connections to both B.C. and Alberta and his current whereabouts are unknown. He's described as a white man with brown hair but pictures released of him show him bald. He's 5'11" and weighs 190 pounds.

Anyone who sees Toner shouldn't approach him but should call 911.