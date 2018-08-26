

CTV Vancouver





Richmond RCMP are asking for the public's help finding a nine-year-old girl who was allegedly taken by her mother early Sunday morning without permission.

Mounties said the child, Amaya Araki-McWilliams, was staying at a Richmond hotel with her father when she was allegedly taken by her mom, Natalie Araki.

The girl's father has sole custody.

Investigators have been in contact with relatives and family friends, but have yet to find the child. They believe the mother and daughter are still in the Lower Mainland, possibly in Vancouver or New Westminster.

"Since her disappearance we have followed up on several leads and avenues of investigation," Cpl. Adriana Peralta said in a news release. "Unfortunately, despite all efforts, Araki-McWilliams has not been located."

Amaya was last seen at around 1 a.m. Sunday, when she was wearing a white "Canada" T-shirt and dark-coloured shorts. She is described as mixed race Asian-Caucasian, 4'6" to 4'10" tall, with black hair.

Her mom is also described as mixed race Asian-Caucasian, 35 years old, 5'2" tall with black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black baseball cap.

Anyone with information on either of their whereabouts is asked to call local police or Crime Stoppers.