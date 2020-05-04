VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police are urging people to be on the lookout for an English Cocker Spaniel they say was stolen from a vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

The 16-year-old dog named Keisha was taken from a 2017 grey Prius parked on Moberly Road near the Olympic Village Canada Line station sometime before 5 p.m., according to police.

"The dog is deaf and blind with mobility issues so may be confused when confronted," police said.

Anyone who sees the senior dog is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department's non-emergency line at 604-717-3321 or the BC SPCA at 604-879-7343.