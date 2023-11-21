Have you seen these puppies? Police say 3 huskies stolen in Abbotsford
Police in Abbotsford are investigating the overnight theft of three puppies earlier this month.
In a social media post, the department said the husky pups were taken on Nov. 12 from a property on the 38000 block of North Parallel Road.
The trio is described as "very cute" with blue eyes and brown coats with black undertones.
Abbotsford Police Department spokesperson Const. Art Stele says the pups – two males and one female -- are believed to have been snatched from a fenced kennel on the property.
"We are doing everything in our power to gather any and all evidence to track down the perpetrator(s) and hopefully reunite the puppies with their family who miss them dearly," he wrote in an email to CTV News.
He said this kind of crime is an uncommon one, and that the department wants to make it clear that it is taken seriously.
Anyone with information is urged to call 604-859-5225 and quote file number 2023-53442.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
Environment Canada issues weather alerts across provinces
Environment Canada has issued several weather alerts across provinces for this week, calling for, in some place, up to 10 centimetres of snowfall due to warm surface temperatures.
BREAKING Netanyahu asks Israeli government to back Hamas hostage deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked his government on Tuesday to back a deal to clear the way for the release of some of the hostages that Hamas militants took to the Gaza Strip during an Oct. 7 assault on Israel.
DEVELOPING Freeland to present housing-focused fall economic update Tuesday
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will unveil a much-anticipated fall economic update on Tuesday and CTV News has confirmed it will include billions of dollars in loans to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, while trying to strike a tone of fiscal restraint.
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Netanyahu says war will continue after any temporary ceasefire
A deal for a temporary ceasefire was inching into view in Israel's war against Hamas, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tempered expectations by vowing that the war would continue even if a deal is reached. Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war.
North Korea claims its 3rd attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit was successful
North Korea claims it has successfully placed a military spy satellite into orbit. The North's space authorities said in a statement issued early Wednesday that its space launch vehicle placed the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit on Tuesday night.
Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Vancouver airport
A flight from Edmonton made an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
Video of battle between sea lion and octopus recorded off Nanaimo
A Nanaimo woman says she is shocked after she captured video of a rare wildlife encounter involving a sea lion and an octopus.
Vancouver Island
-
Cougar sighting in Victoria prompts warning to public
Authorities in Victoria are warning the public to avoid a section of the city's Burnside-Gorge neighbourhood after an adult cougar was spotted in the area Tuesday.
-
Canada's Leopard 2 tanks arrive in Latvia to bolster growing NATO mission
The Canadian Armed Forces has completed its promised deployment of 15 Leopard 2 battle tanks to Latvia in an effort to create a combat-ready NATO brigade in Eastern Europe.
-
Rolling Stones announce show in Vancouver, only Canadian date on new tour
Some long overdue satisfaction is in store for Rolling Stones fans who were let down when the band cancelled their 2020 visit to Vancouver.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Charges stayed against teen brothers accused in Calgary murder
The Crown has stayed charges against a pair of brothers who were accused in a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary last week.
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares enters not guilty plea
A company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak at multiple Calgary daycares has entered a not guilty plea to municipal bylaw charges.
-
Alberta man accused of murder in 1976 death of Calgary teen retains a lawyer
The family of a teen killed in 1976 sat in the front row of the courtroom gallery as the man accused in her death had his second appearance.
Edmonton
-
Man guilty in Alberta gas-and-dash death to have conditions when he's released from prison
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the gas-and-dash death of an Alberta gas station owner has had conditions imposed by the parole board before his pending release from prison.
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares enters not guilty plea
A company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak at multiple Calgary daycares has entered a not guilty plea to municipal bylaw charges.
-
'Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia' coming to the Royal Alberta Museum in 2024
Albertans will get the chance to travel back in time next year as the Royal Alberta Museum (RAM) unveils new feature exhibition "Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia."
Toronto
-
Ontario police seized millions of illegal cigarettes from a transport truck
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized more than nine million illegal cigarettes following an investigation by the Ministry of Finance.
-
Once incarcerated, this Toronto activist was accepted into TMU Law's inaugural year. Now, he's suing the school for $300K
Three years after accepting an offer to Toronto's newest law school, a former student is suing the institution, claiming they convinced him to apply to the program with “broken promises” of financial support while using his likeness and reputation to promote the new school.
-
Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
Montreal
-
Quebec's Common Front on strike for 3 days, followed by other unions
Quebec's Common Front of public sector employees are on strike for the next three days.
-
'Just leave me alone': After getting noise complaint, Saint-Denis bar asks mayor to back off
A Montreal bar is making a lot of noise on social media after the city warned that it could face a hefty fine for being too loud.
-
Snow likely to pile up in Montreal Tuesday night
A massive storm system affecting U.S. travel will push into southern Quebec this evening, ahead of American Thanksgiving.
Winnipeg
-
Pledges to cut wait times, add affordability measures in Kinew government’s first speech from the throne
The Wab Kinew government’s first speech from the throne promises to cut health-care wait times, follows through on affordability pledges, and says Holocaust education will be part of the province’s curriculum.
-
Winnipeg police investigating two Tuesday morning homicides
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating two unrelated homicides that took place in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
-
Proposed wastewater lagoon surfaces fears for Lake Winnipeg
A proposed wastewater lagoon on a Hutterite colony development in Manitoba's Interlake is raising concerns from some in the area who worry it could impact the health of Lake Winnipeg.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. firm ordered to pay $100K after firing man for workplace romance
A Saskatchewan man who was fired over a romantic relationship with his co-worker’s daughter is due over $100,000 in damages following a recent court ruling.
-
'Bus riders are not stupid': Saskatoon bus rider group finds city ad condescending, insulting
Bus Riders of Saskatoon is not on board with a new city social media advertisement.
-
'Bills would more than double': Sask. says making province's electrical grid net-zero by 2035 is impossible
The Saskatchewan government used a public consultation from Ottawa to reaffirm its disagreement with the federal government’s proposed requirement to have net-zero emissions electricity grids across the whole country by 2035.
Regina
-
'Bills would more than double': Sask. says making province's electrical grid net-zero by 2035 is impossible
The Saskatchewan government used a public consultation from Ottawa to reaffirm its disagreement with the federal government’s proposed requirement to have net-zero emissions electricity grids across the whole country by 2035.
-
42,000 cartons of illegal cigarettes seized during Sask. traffic stop
Saskatchewan RCMP says officers seized approximately 42,000 cartons of illegal cigarettes after initially stopping a vehicle for speeding on Highway 1 near Gull Lake.
-
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
Atlantic
-
Slick mix of snow and rain moves into the Maritimes Wednesday
A weather system is getting a lot of attention in the United States because of the impacts to their very busy travel days leading up to Thanksgiving, but it will also have some impact in the Maritimes Wednesday into Thursday.
-
Clash over cowbell: Hockey coach in Nova Scotia accused of assaulting referee
A minor hockey coach in Nova Scotia is facing a charge after a referee was allegedly assaulted during a game on the weekend.
-
Tent fire shuts down Halifax’s Macdonald Bridge Tuesday morning
A fire in Halifax shut down the Macdonald Bridge for more than an hour Tuesday morning.
London
-
Fatal crash near Woodstock
The road was previously closed from Norwich Avenue to Mill Street following the crash around 3 a.m.
-
'Canada’s top hairstylist': Aylmer, Ont. salon owner captures prestigious award
For the second time in three years, Nicole Pede of Aylmer, Ont. is Canada’s top hairstylist. 'I was not expecting it,' said Pede, who owns Instyle Salon and Spa in Aylmer. 'There's always the chance obviously when you are a finalist, but the work this year was out of this world.'
-
Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
Northern Ontario
-
Major Canadian grocer says expanded price freezes will happen amid new plans to stabilize food prices
Major Canadian grocer Empire, the parent company of Sobeys, confirmed it will expand price freezes on several products between November 2023 to January 2024.
-
Snowfall advisory in effect for North Bay, West Nipissing
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect Tuesday and into Wednesday morning for an upcoming snowfall, Environment Canada says.
-
Transport driver was impaired when vehicle rolled onto its side, North Bay police say
A transport truck driver from British Columbia has been charged after the commercial motor vehicle they were driving ended up on its side on Highway 11 last week in North Bay.
Kitchener
-
Number of strangulation charges remains high: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says there were 123 strangulation charges laid locally in 2022.
-
Westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 through Woodstock reopened following fatal crash
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 through Woodstock have been reopened following a fatal single-vehicle crash.
-
Senior caught driving double the speed limit on Brant County highway
A 69-year-old from Simcoe has had their licence suspended for 30 days after they were clocked travelling 160 km per hour on a Brant County road with a posted speed limit of 80 km/h.