    • Have you seen these puppies? Police say 3 huskies stolen in Abbotsford

    The Abbotsford Police Department provided photos of two of three husky puppies that were reported stolen from a home in the city on Nov. 12, 2023. The Abbotsford Police Department provided photos of two of three husky puppies that were reported stolen from a home in the city on Nov. 12, 2023.

    Police in Abbotsford are investigating the overnight theft of three puppies earlier this month.

    In a social media post, the department said the husky pups were taken on Nov. 12 from a property on the 38000 block of North Parallel Road.

    The trio is described as "very cute" with blue eyes and brown coats with black undertones.

    Abbotsford Police Department spokesperson Const. Art Stele says the pups – two males and one female -- are believed to have been snatched from a fenced kennel on the property.

    "We are doing everything in our power to gather any and all evidence to track down the perpetrator(s) and hopefully reunite the puppies with their family who miss them dearly," he wrote in an email to CTV News.

    He said this kind of crime is an uncommon one, and that the department wants to make it clear that it is taken seriously.

    Anyone with information is urged to call 604-859-5225 and quote file number 2023-53442. 

