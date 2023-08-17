Have you seen these gems? RCMP appeal for information about stolen fire opals

The Summerland RCMP shared this photo of fire opals that were reportedly stolen during a break-in. The Summerland RCMP shared this photo of fire opals that were reportedly stolen during a break-in.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener