Have you seen these gems? RCMP appeal for information about stolen fire opals

A family in the Okanagan whose home was broken into months ago is hoping a public appeal will result in the return of a collection of rare gemstones.

The break-in happened in April, according to the Summerland RCMP, which described the home as "ransacked" and said several things were stolen – including a number of rare fire opals.

Authorities released a photo of the fire opals Wednesday, sharing the family's request that people in the region be on the lookout for them being "possessed or sold."

Anyone with information is urged to call 250-494-7416 and quote file number 2023-844.