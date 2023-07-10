'Have you seen Little Bit?': Puppy stolen after Surrey assault, RCMP say

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Little Bit, a puppy that was stolen after an alleged assault inside a Surrey home two weeks ago.

On June 27, Surrey RCMP say they received a report of an assault at the residence in the 8900 block of 147A Street.

Two men allegedly forced their way into the home, assaulted two people and damaged their property, according to police. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects left with some of the victims’ “personal items” and Little Bit.

A few hours later, Mounties say they arrested two suspects—49-year-old Christopher Nygard and 37-year-old John Harasym—who are now facing charges including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. They remain in custody awaiting their next court appearances.

However, the dog still hasn’t been found, RCMP said Monday.

Little Bit is described as a six-month-old, black, female Miniature Pinscher and Shih-Tzu cross. She was last seen wearing a black studded collar.

Anyone who has seen the puppy or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2023-106030.

The motive of the act is still under investigation, but police say they believe it was not random.