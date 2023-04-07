Have you seen Daniel Gagnon? Coquitlam RCMP search for missing 15 year old

A teenager from Coquitlam, B.C. has been missing for over a week, prompting Mounties to make a public appeal.

The last time 15-year-old Daniel Gagnon was seen was on a bus near Mackin Park on Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m., according to a statement Coquitlam RCMP issued Friday morning.

Gagnon is described as a white male with a thin build who stands just over six feet tall. According to police, he was last seen wearing a black jacket over a white-and-green zip-up sweatshirt and a black t-shirt, as well as black joggers and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Mounties say he wears glasses, and was carrying a skateboard with pink wheels.

“Police are concerned for Daniel’s wellbeing as the length of time that he has been missing is unusual," Coquitlam RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alexa Hodgins wrote in an email to CTV News.