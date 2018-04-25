

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin, CTV Vancouver





You’ve likely heard about the largest auto recall in history involving defective Takata airbags. Millions of cars around the world were affected.

But there are actually hundreds of other recalls issued each year that could potentially place you and others on the road at risk.

Four months ago, Dodge Ram recalled 1.5 million trucks due to a faulty gear shifter that resulted in several injuries. The recall affected models as far back as 2009.

BMW recently recalled nearly 700,000 cars, some built in 2006, for faulty wiring which could potentially result in a fire.

Toyota recalled more than 300,000 minivans, some from as far back as 2005, for a problem with the shifting lever, increasing the risk of a crash.

To help protect you and your family, Consumer Reports has created a car recall tracker. Click here and enter your vehicle’s year, make and model.

You’ll get a list of recalls and information on how to get your car fixed.

Transport Canada’s website also has a recall search engine.

Remember that any safety-related repair work should be done free of charge by an authorized dealer.