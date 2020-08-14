VANCOUVER -- Harrison Highlands is located in the District of Kent, British Columbia.

This master-planned community offers easy access to Harrison Hot Springs Resort, Sasquatch Mountain Resort, the Sandpiper golf club and more.

Many of the households boast sprawling views of the Fraser River amongst a mountain backdrop.

The entire development caters to the active retiree who is looking to elevate their lifestyle.

It also appeals to the many individuals who are now working from home and don't need to contend with a lengthy commute.

Fishing, boating, skiing and even paragliding are activities that can be enjoyed just beyond your doorstep.

Harrison Highlands isn't just a place to call home it is a lifestyle.

Buyers can be assured that they are investing in quality.

The Odessa group is a full-service general construction company that is a well respected family run business.

As a result they put personalized care into all of their projects.

One of the elements they pride themselves on is energy efficiency.

All homes exceed the average energy efficiency code and that ultimately saves homeowners money down the line.

Prospective buyers have five home plans to choose from that can all be created to their personal taste when it comes to design and finishings.

The utmost consideration has been made when it comes to Covid-19 protocols at the presentation centre.

The team is ready to welcome people and tour them through the on site show homes.

Phase one was a tremendous success so you will not want to miss out on phase 2 in this spectacular master-planned community.