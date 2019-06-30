Harris Road in Pitt Meadows closed after 'serious' vehicle incident: RCMP
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Sunday, June 30, 2019 12:12PM PDT
Mounties in Pitt Meadows say a section of Harris Road is closed following a “serious” vehicle incident Sunday.
Police have provided no other details, but images from the scene show blood and items including a hat, sunglasses and a shoe on the roadway.
Harris is closed between 122 Avenue and the train tracks.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available