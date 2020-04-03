VANCOUVER -- A driver for HandyDART — TransLink’s bus service for people with disabilities who need assistance — has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release, TransLink says its HandyDART contractor, First Transit, was advised by public health officials that a driver who works out of Richmond has tested positive.

TransLink says the driver’s workspace and vehicle has been cleaned and disinfected, and public health officials “have given no indication that there is an elevated risk to the public at this time.”