'Handgun' brandished at SkyTrain station was actually butane lighter, NWPD says

Police in New Westminster say they made two arrests Wednesday morning after an incident involving a purported "handgun" that turned out to be a butane lighter.

The first call came in around 7:30 a.m., the New Westminster Police Department said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

A witness said "they were watching someone who they believed to be in possession of a handgun arguing with a woman in the 800 block of Carnarvon Street," according to the release.

Officers rushed to the location, but the suspect was soon located several blocks away at Columbia SkyTrain Station, police said. There, "numerous transit users" called 911 to report that they had seen a handgun.

Police arrested two people on the SkyTrain platform, the NWPD said, adding that officers had recovered "a butane lighter shaped like a handgun" from the suspect.

Investigators are working with Metro Vancouver Transit Police on the case.

"We’re in the early stages of this investigation," said NWPD Sgt. Andrew Leaver, in the release.

“When someone brandishes something that looks like a handgun in a public setting, they’re putting themselves and everyone around them at risk. In the interest of public safety, we treat any suspected firearm as real.”

Police are asking anyone who saw the suspect on Carnarvon Street to call the NWPD at 604-525-5411, while witnesses who saw the suspect on the SkyTrain platform should call the MVTP at 604-515-8300.