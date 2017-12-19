More than a dozen flights have been delayed or cancelled at Vancouver International Airport as a snowstorm wallops B.C.'s South Coast, causing power outages in some areas and treacherous driving conditions in others.

Staff at YVR said crews have been working hard to de-ice aircraft, but Tuesday's heavy snowfall has still forced the cancellation of a handful of departures. Travellers expecting to head out on their holiday vacations are advised to check the status of their flight online before going to the airport.

"Remember that inclement weather around the province or country could affect your flight," YVR said in a statement on its website.

Some of the cancelled departures' destinations include Victoria, Kamloops and Prince George. Two flights to tropical Maui and sunny Palm Springs were delayed by at least two hours.

The storm also cut power to more than 45,000 BC Hydro customers on Vancouver Island, and left snow and slush on roads across the Lower Mainland.

According to DriveBC, a crash on Highway 1 briefly blocked off the HOV lane in Burnaby Tuesday morning, and a number of commercial vehicles spun out on the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope, forcing the closure of the southbound lanes.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued a slew of weather warnings covering a large swath of the province spanning from the island to the Alberta border.

The agency put Metro Vancouver under a special weather statement and snowfall warning, with as much as 15 centimetres forecast for Tuesday. The snow is expected to taper to flurries in the evening as the air dries.

The exact amount of snow will vary depending on the intensity of the storm and how quickly the air cools. Environment Canada predicts only about five centimetres will accumulate near sea level, but warned that higher elevations and areas inland could be under a 15-centimetre blanket.

The sudden snow-dump was brought on by a low-pressure system coming in off the Pacific Ocean, combining moisture gathered over the water with cool, easterly winds near ground level.

In the Fraser Valley, Environment Canada issued a winter weather warning, a snowfall warning and a special weather statement. White Rock, southeast Surrey and Langley are likely to see about 10 centimetres accumulate by Tuesday evening, the weather agency said.

Precipitation is expected to ease overnight, and most of the snow will melt Wednesday.

As much as 40 centimetres of snow is expected to fall over the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, and on the Okanagan connector.

Environment Canada warned that at the peak of the storm, snow could accumulate as quickly as three to five centimetres per hour, and advised drivers to postpone non-essential travel until conditions improve.

It also warned that additional road closures are possible.

On the island, residents of Greater Victoria may see only rain, but elevated areas such as the Malahat will get between five and 10 centimetres of snow, Environment Canada said.

The forecast for eastern Vancouver Island called for 10 to 15 centimetres during the day, and another five in the evening. Areas inland were expected to receive 10 to 15 centimetres, while the southern Gulf Islands were forecast to see between five and 10.

The following regions, listed alphabetically, also fall under winter weather warnings:

Arrow Lakes – Slocan Lake: Special weather statement

Boundary: Winter storm

Chilcotin: Special weather

East Kootenay: Snowfall, special weather

Elk Valley: Winter storm

Fraser Canyon: Snowfall, winter storm, special weather

Howe Sound: Special weather

Kootenay Lake: Snowfall, winter storm

Nicola: Snowfall, winter storm

Okanagan Valley: Snowfall, winter storm

Shuswap: Special weather

Similkameen: Snowfall, winter storm

South Thompson: Snowfall, special weather

Sunshine Coast: Special weather

West Kootenay: Winter storm

Whistler: Special weather

Details of the individual statements are available on Environment Canada's website.

Anyone travelling through affected areas is advised that surfaces like roadways may become slippery.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," Environment Canada said.

"Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow."

Burrard Street Bridge has been closed for hours. No timeline for reopening. But the bike lane is being plowed. #BCstorm #BCsnow pic.twitter.com/eCUrujoQKV — Nafeesa Karim (@nafeesakarim) December 19, 2017