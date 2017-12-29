

Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who escaped custody while in a Surrey hospital.

Surrey RCMP officers arrested Richard Mantler, 46, on Thursday. Before they took him to a cell, they took him to a local hospital for medical treatment.

While under police guard and handcuffed at the hospital, Mantler fled through an emergency exit. Neither police officers nor a police dog could find him.

“If you know the whereabouts or have any information about Mantler, police want to hear from you right away,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “Mantler is not believed to be a risk to the public and is known primarily for property offences.”

Mantler is described as white, 6 feet tall and 216 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a white Adidas T-shirt with a red logo, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information can contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.