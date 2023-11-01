Halloween hat-trick propels Pettersson to NHL's second star of the month

Off to a hot start this season, Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson has been named the National Hockey League's second star of the month for October.

In nine games, the 24-year-old centre has five goals and 11 assists.

His 16 total points are currently good enough for second in league scoring behind New Jersey’s Jack Hughes – who was named the league’s first star of the month.

Boston’s David Pastrnak was the third star of the month.

The Canucks, currently fourth overall in the league standings, are 6-2-1 to open the season, making this their best start to a campaign since 2005-06.

It is the first time in Petterson’s career that he has been recognized as one of the league’s three stars of the month.

"Obviously very happy with that. I couldn't have done it without the guys. I think we've been playing some good hockey,” he said. “Some games have been not so good but we've managed to get wins, so that's a strength."

After failing to come to terms on an extension with the Canucks this past off-season, Pettersson is in the final year of his contract and will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

His play over the rest of the campaign will dictate how much it will cost the Canucks to re-sign him.

"He's putting himself in the Hart Trophy discussion in the early going and maybe the Selke as well,” said Jeff Paterson, host of Rink Wide: Vancouver.

“If he's on that sort of level throughout this entire season, absolutely it's going to be an expensive contract for the Vancouver Canucks."

Pettersson finished October strong with a Halloween hat-trick in a 5-2 Vancouver win over the Nashville Predators.

His third goal, into an empty net, brought hats raining down from the crowd to celebrate Petterson’s first hat-trick on home ice.

"It was cool. I knew once I got the pass from (Anthony) Beauvillier that I was going to score and hats were going to fly,” he said. “Definitely a cool moment and very happy to do it for the first time at Rogers (Arena)."