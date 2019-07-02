

CTV News Vancouver





Some B.C. families might notice a higher-than-normal tax credit deposited into their accounts this week as the province's recently increased climate action tax credit rolls out.

On Friday, July 5, qualifying families – nearly half in the province – will get their first instalment of B.C.'s climate action tax credit, along with their federal GST/HST credit.

This year, however, the climate tax portion of the credit will be higher.

Previously, individuals could get $135 over the year, plus $135 for a spouse or common-law partner and $40 per child. As of July 1, the maximum credit for an adult will increase to $154.50 and $45.50 for each child.

The province says this is the second increase since the climate action tax credit was expanded in 2017 and annual increases are scheduled through 2021, as outlined in B.C.'s 2019 budget.

The climate action tax credit is meant to help offset B.C.'S carbon tax and, in a statement, the province says the credit will help "make life more affordable" for families.

B.C. residents are eligible if they are at least 19 years old, have a spouse or common-law partner or are a parent residing with their child. Only one person receives the credit in each family. No application is necessary to receive the credit, but CRA will determine an individual or family's eligibility based on their tax return.

One-quarter of the credits are given out four times a year in July, October, January and April, usually on the fifth of the month.