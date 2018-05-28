

CTV Vancouver





Five years after teenage mom Rachel Pernosky was found murdered in Chilliwack, her half-brother has pleaded guilty in her slaying.

Pernosky, who was raising a one-year-old boy, disappeared from her Mission home back in March 2013, only to be found dead days later. She was just 18 years old.

On Monday, her half-brother, Mathew Joseph Pernosky, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with her death in New Westminster court.

The last-minute plea was a huge relief to the victim's still-grieving family. Brittany Pernosky, the deceased's sister, said they learned about the planned guilty plea on Saturday as they were preparing to testify.

"My mom was emotionally exhausted," she said. "She was talking to me a few days before that saying she was just drained from the whole experience of having to come here and relive it all again, so we're definitely relieved that we don't have to carry on (with) that."

The family is still struggling with their loss, but said Pernosky lives on through her son, who is now six.

"He looks exactly like her," Brittany Pernosky said outside court. "He's so good. He's so smart."

Family members also bring the boy to his mother's grave on special occasions, including birthdays and Christmases, to keep her in his memory.

"We put a little present there, and when we go up he gets a little present from his mom," she said.

Pernosky’s murder shocked her Fraser Valley community, but police have never publicly commented on the killer’s motive.

Mathew Pernosky is expected to be sentenced on June 21.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith