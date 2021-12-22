Gym and nightclub owners scrambling after B.C.'s latest COVID-19 closures

Vancouver -

The owners of gyms and nightclubs are scrambling to figure out how to make ends meet after the B.C. government issued another COVID-19 closure order this week.

The province's latest pandemic public health order, introduced to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, was announced just 10 days before New Year's Eve, one of the biggest nights of the year for clubs on Vancouver's Granville Strip.

Dave Kershaw, owner of the Cabana Lounge, told CTV News his phone has been "blowing up" with people asking for their deposits back since health officials confirmed the new COVID-19 measures on Tuesday.

While dancing would have been strictly prohibited under existing rules, Kershaw said the club was completely sold out for New Year's Eve. Being forced to close until halfway through January is going to cost Cabana "close to $200,000 in sales," he said.

"I would fully expect that there'll be some sort of financial compensation," he added. "I have a $28,000 rent due on Jan. 1 that I'm sure my landlord's going to want in full."

The B.C. government has said it will be releasing details on financial help for impacted businesses in the coming days.

Gym owners are also reeling, particularly those that have already seen their client bases dwindle as the pandemic drags on. Christopher Austin, owner of BodyCo Fitness, said he's not sure how many more shutdowns the industry can take.

"In the short term, businesses will try and survive," Austin said. "But I think if this happened two or three more times – I mean, half of my competitors disappeared last time."

With case numbers breaking records in a number of jurisdictions, including B.C., as the highly transmissible Omicron variant quickly replaces Delta, industries are not surprised to see stricter measures being enforced – but Kershaw questioned why venues such as move theatres and stadiums are allowed to stay open while clubs aren't.

"They're going to be allowing the Vancouver Canucks to operate with 9,000 people but not allowing me to host a New Year's Eve event with 200 people," he said.

Apart from closing liquor-primary bars, nightclubs, gyms, fitness centres and dance studios, the province's latest measures ban organized indoor gatherings such as weddings and holiday parties, no matter the size.

Venues such as cinemas, theatres and sports arenas must operate at 50 per cent capacity, and restaurants are only allowed to seat a maximum of six people per table, while using the same physical distancing or barriers that were required earlier in the pandemic.

The new measures take effect Thursday, and are imposed on top of the restrictions implemented on Monday, including the new limit on personal gatherings. (LINK)

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Nesbit