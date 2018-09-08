Heavily armed police officers were in a residential neighbourhood Saturday evening after a witness spotted a man with a rifle and heard a gunshot.

Several RCMP officers were spotted carrying rifles while numerous police cruisers blocked off streets at Manchester Drive and Government Street.

Burnaby RCMP said they negotiated with the armed man who was barricaded inside an apartment unit.

Police evacuated the building as a precaution. Witnesses said they had to be evacuated for about 20 minutes.

The man eventually left the building on his own and was taken into custody.

Police said no one was hurt in the incident.