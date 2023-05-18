Guns, ammunition stolen from B.C. business: RCMP

Early Wednesday morning, RCMP in Creston, B.C. responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a local business and found that firearms had been stolen.

The unknown suspects had already left the scene on the 1000 block of Canyon Street before police arrived. But Mounties discovered that multiple guns were missing from the store, along with ammunition.

Creston police are now asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects. Cranbrook Forensic Identification Services were also called in.

“All necessary resources, including RCMP support services like FIS, are actively engaged to identify the suspects and secure these stolen weapons,” says Cst. Brett Urano with Creston RCMP in a news release.

“If you saw or heard anything suspicious, or have information about this theft, we want to hear from you.”

Anyone with information or dash cam video from the area between 3:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. is asked to call Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313 or leave an anonymous statement to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.