Simon Fraser University is defending its response to a recent gun scare on campus, which left some students frustrated by the lack of information coming from administrators.

Reports of a man carrying around a firearm prompted a massive police response on Burnaby Mountain Tuesday afternoon, and forced the evacuation of two university residences. Officers eventually tracked down a suspect who allegedly had a replica gun in his possession.

While the incident was resolved peacefully, it caused tense moments on campus – a situation some students felt was only made worse by the lack of information coming from the university.

SFU told CTV News no one was available to answer questions about the response Wednesday, but pointed to a message that was distributed to students addressing their concerns.

"As a situation evolves details are not always clear. We try to share information as it is confirmed, and when and where it is appropriate and safe to do so," chief safety officer Mark Lalonde wrote.

"When a campus wide notification is needed I want to assure you that we have notification systems in place, but it is also important to note that it is not always safe to send out an alert as a situation is in progress."

The university takes direction from the RCMP during police incidents on campus, Lalonde noted.

SFU student Tayla Jackson learned about the gun scare on social media, where people were sharing pictures of police and helicopters at the university. She immediately went to SFU's website, but was surprised to find no information on what was happening.

She said it took more than an hour to get any concrete information about whether it was safe to be on campus.

"Why were students scared for so long? Why were we unaware for so long?" she said Tuesday. "Are you not going to acknowledge anything that just happened on your campus, with your students, in your buildings, in the last hour and a half?"

SFU eventually did address the gun scare in vague terms, tweeting that "everyone is safe and the situation is resolved" at around 4 p.m. It directed further questions to the RCMP.

SFU is aware of Burnaby RCMP's presence on campus. Everyone is safe and the situation is resolved. For information contact @BCRCMP — Simon Fraser University (@SFU) October 8, 2019

Jackson suggested the university should have used its app to send out an alert, as it does when there are snow days and road closures.

"You have all these students wondering what's going on and you're not acknowledging it at all and you have the platform to do so," she said.

SFU said the safety of students and staff is its top priority, and thanked Burnaby RCMP and campus security for their support.

Few other details about Tuesday's incident have been shared, but police said the 19-year-old they arrested was "wearing a ball cap with an RCMP logo on it."

No charges have been laid in connection with the gun scare.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Penny Daflos