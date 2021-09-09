Guilty pleas in $130,000 fraud case, New Westminster police say

Vancouver -

A New Westminster fraud investigation has led to guilty pleas, according to the local police department.

The investigation began in Sept. 2018, when suspected fraud connected to a medical office in the city was reported to New Westminster police.

"The victim claimed that cash was missing from the medical office, and that suspicious large withdrawals were appearing in the bank account connected to the business," police said in a news release Thursday.

Police soon connected their investigation to another one involving large withdrawals at a medical office in Vancouver.

Across the two offices, police believe approximately $130,000 was stolen.

Crown prosecutors approved charges related to fraud, forged documents, theft and unauthorized use of a credit card, according to New Westminster police.

On Thursday, Sabina Khan pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud exceeding $5,000, police said.