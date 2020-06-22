VANCOUVER -- Grouse Mountain and the Grouse Grind are reopening to the public Monday after being shut down for months due to COVID-19.

The popular hill is taking a phased approach with numerous health and safety measures in place.

The mountain's Skyride tram will be open in both directions to annual pass holders starting Monday.

People who hike up via the Grouse Grind will be able to catch a ride back down to the bottom.

All trips on the tram – both up and down the mountain – must be booked in advance online and face masks will be mandatory.

Each of the cable cars will be reduced to 70 per cent capacity on board to allow for physical distancing.

Staff will also conduct temperature screening of passengers prior to boarding and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the resort.

Windows on board will also be left open to allow for fresh air flow.

Grouse Mountain has created a timed booking system to reduce wait times and lineups.

The general public can reserve their spot up to one day in advance.

Anyone without a reservation will be directed to book online or hike back down the trailhead.