VANCOUVER -- Grouse Mountain will be reopening on June 22 with reduced capacity on its aerial tram and temperature checks and masks required for all customers.

Customers heading to the ski resort will need to make an advanced booking for the aerial tram, called the Skyride, and will have to wear masks while they are on the tram. Skyride capacity will also be reduced by 70 per cent, according to the ski hill.

Travelling in both directions on the Skyride will be available only for annual pass-holders, while people who hike up via the Grouse Grind will be able to take the aerial tram down. All customers must book the tram in advance, according to Grouse Mountain.

Masks will be mandatory while riding the tram, according to the ski hill. While customers are encouraged to bring their own, Grouse Mountain will also have some masks available.

Customers travelling both up and down on the tram will also have to have their temperature checked.

Grouse Mountain also says it will have more hand sanitizer stations throughout the resort, and will be doing more frequent cleaning.