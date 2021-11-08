Grouse Grind hike closed due to heavy snow

Vancouver -

Metro Vancouver’s favourite difficult hike is closed due to heavy snow.

On Monday, the Metro Vancouver regional authority said on Twitter that the Grouse Grind would be closed until further notice.

“For your safety, that of park staff & of first responders, please respect the closure,” reads the tweet.

A photo of the trail, showing several inches of accumulated snow, accompanied the notice.

“Parks staff will assess daily and advise when the trail is safe to reopen.”

The 2.5 kilometre trail, with an elevation gain of 800 metres, is located in Grouse Mountain Regional Park, near North Vancouver. Trail status updates are available here.

Over the last month, staff have been working hard, adding upgrades to the trail. As a result, the trail was closed on weekdays from Oct. 4 to Nov. 7.

It had been set to open on Monday, Nov. 8, after the upgrades.