Groping suspect arrested after 2 separate incidents in Coquitlam: RCMP

Police released two similar images of the suspect, who they described as an Asian man with short black hair and thick, dark eyebrows. They estimated his age to be between 20 and 30 years old. (Coquitlam RCMP) Police released two similar images of the suspect, who they described as an Asian man with short black hair and thick, dark eyebrows. They estimated his age to be between 20 and 30 years old. (Coquitlam RCMP)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener