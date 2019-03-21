

CTV Vancouver





Two men have been charged in a grocery store stabbing more than seven months after it happened.

Police said two men were attacked at a store in the 3000 block of Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam. The incident occurred on Aug. 2 at about 4:15 p.m.

The victims' injuries were serious but not life-threatening, police said. The attack was believed to be targeted.

On Thursday, Mounties announced they'd charged two men in their 20s with the incident.

Deshawn van Nguyen, who is also known as Deshawn Quesnelle, has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon. The 22-year-old from Vancouver is also charged with two counts of assault causing bodily harm.

Desmond Gary Russell, a Surrey resident who is also 22, faces the same four charges.

The suspects are both known to police, the RCMP said in a statement announcing their arrest.

"As police, we understand how upsetting these public incidents can be," Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said.

The corporal also addressed the amount of time that has passed since the stabbing occurred.

"Thorough investigations take time but we want people to know that we don't let these incidents slide. We are always working to keep our community safe," he said.

The stabbing was not the only violence reported in local grocery stores recently.

In December, Mounties said a man trying to steal meat from a store in Kelowna brandished a knife when confronted by employees.

Officers released surveillance camera photos in that case, asking the public to help track down their suspect.

And in March of last year, the Surrey RCMP released a photo of another man alleged to have robbed a grocery store in the Clayton Heights area. It was reported that the suspect pulled out a gun after being confronted by a security guard who believed he'd stolen meat from the store.