Conservation officers have destroyed a grizzly bear that stalked them after they went to investigate a serious bear attack on a backcountry cyclist near Powell River earlier this week.

The BC Conservation Officer Service said its members had been searching for the bear responsible for attacking Colin Dowler on Monday, sending the man to hospital with horrific injuries after he fought the animal off with a knife.

“It is unknown what precipitated the attack on the male,” said Insp. Murray Smith, noting the attack appeared unprovoked.

He says when his officers went to a remote stretch of Ramsey Arm, they realized a bear had been stalking them from behind as they searched for it. The healthy male grizzly is estimated to be between three and five years old and appeared healthy aside from what officials call a serious neck wound. That’s why they believe it’s the same animal that attacked Dowler.

The camp cook at a nearby logging camp told CTV News Dowler cycled there for help with injuries that were tough to witness.

“If you looked at his back where his kidney would be, it looked like a T-bone steak size of flesh was missing and you could see things that a person's not supposed to be able to see,” said Vito Giannandrea.

Smith says Dowler, who lives in Quadra Island but is receiving treatment in Vancouver, has come out of surgery and is expected to recover. A necropsy on the grizzly is now underway with results expected soon, hopefully with information that can help them determine why the animal attacked.

“At this point I can’t say [why], so we’re trying to put some of the pieces to the puzzle together,” said Smith.

“As soon we can we’ll make our best assessment we’ll let you know. It’s hard to determine why wild animals behave the way they do.”