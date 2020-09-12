VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is warning of a grizzly bear attack that sent a 36-year-old to hospital on Friday. Pemberton's search and rescue says this is the third attack in the past month.

The alert, first shared to Twitter on Friday evening, says the victim was with two other people and they were airlifted to safety.

Now, Pemberton District Search and Rescue is sharing more information, including details of the grizzly bear swiping its paw and hitting a man.

“There were three men, they were in the back country on a hunting expedition,” said David MacKenzie, a member of the organization.

“It was their first day out and they were heading to the North Creek Cabin and unfortunately they had come across a mother and two cubs,” he said.

The grizzly bear injured the 36 year-old’s leg and hand by “swiping at him,” after which the travelers took refuge in a nearby backcountry hut.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to the B.C. conservation agency.

MacKenzie said Pemberton Search and Rescue received a call about the incident around 6 p.m. on Friday, saying there was a person injured by a bear in the “back country.”

“We’ve got a lot of local knowledge of these areas,” MacKenzie said, and the text message that the men sent asking for help contained GPS coordinates, so the rescue team was “able to figure out where they were.”

The attack is the third that the search and rescue team has responded to recently.

“This is actually the third grizzly bear encounter call that we’ve had in the last month,” MacKenzie said. “In my experience, I can’t recall any in the last 10 years.”

As a result, the organization is warning would-be adventurers that they are visiting grizzly territory.

“Be bear aware. You have to remember we’re actually visitors in their territory,” MacKenzie said. “If you come across a mother and some cubs, you want to distance yourself, stay calm.”

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alissa Thibault.

