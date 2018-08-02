

CTV Vancouver





A grizzly bear was spotted in the Squamish area this week, triggering a public alert for people to keep a careful eye out for the apex predator.

The bear was seen twice Wednesday evening at different points along the Squamish River to the west of town. The District of Squamish said the bear was spotted once where the waterway meets the Mamquam River, and once along the Squamish River dike and estuary.

The district and the B.C. Conservation Officer Service are working to track the bear's movements, but have urged people to take extra precautions if they're going to be near the river.

"Dogs must be on leash and it is advised that people do not bike or run in the area. Do not walk alone," the district said in a wildlife alert.

Grizzly sightings that close to town are rare, but do happen. The closest a grizzly has been seen this summer was further north up the Squamish River in July, when it was caught on camera rushing into the water near an alarmed kayaker.

The bears are distinguishable from black bears by their longer and lighter claws, prominent shoulder humps, and their shorter, rounder ears.

Anyone who spots a bear is asked to call the Conservation Officer Service's 24-hour hotline at 1-877-952-7277.