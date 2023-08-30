Grizzly bear killed, dumped in Squamish River

A grizzly bear was killed and dumped in the Squamish River earlier this month, according to the BC Conservation Officer Service.

On Aug.10, the service received a call that a dead bear was floating in the river, according to an appeal for information in the case posted to Facebook Wednesday.

"Upon investigation, a necropsy showed that the grizzly bear had been shot and a rope was tied around it in effort to drag it into the river for disposal," the BCCOS says, adding that the animal appeared to have been fatally shot between Aug. 7 and Aug. 9.

"The grizzly bear had a yellow ear tag and was known to frequent the area of the confluence of the Cheakamus River and the Squamish River."

The agency notes that it is an offence under the Wildlife Act to hunt or kill a grizzly bear and that it is also an offence to "fail to report an accidental shooting or defensive shooting of wildlife."

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-877-952-7277. The BCCOS says that callers can remain anonymous and that there are "reward programs" available for information leading to a conviction in the case.