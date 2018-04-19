

CTV Vancouver





West Vancouver police are looking for a man accused of accused of stealing money from people he met through the dating app Grindr.

Christian Richardson, 39, is accused of defrauding two Metro Vancouver men he met on the online dating platform and police have a warrant for his arrest.

Police say Richardson gave the victims cheques and then encouraged them to buy things for him or to or share the cash with him.

The cheques, however, were fraudulent. The two victims lost over $3,000 between them.

Crown Counsel has approved five charges against Richardson, including theft, fraud and uttering a forged document.

According to West Vancouver police, the crimes happened in October 2017 and the victims each reported the suspect individually. Richardson doesn’t have a fixed address and the force has now asked for the public's help to locate him.

Richardson apparently identified himself as Richard or "Quantum" on Grindr, and police think there could be more victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone who believes they may have been targeted or who has information about Richardson's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Const. Sandra Rijken at 604-925-7300.