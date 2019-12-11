VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating a "deplorable" theft that targeted a Surrey, B.C. charity that provides Christmas gifts to families in need.

The RCMP said a Grinch broke into the Surrey Christmas Bureau on Wednesday morning and snatched three laptops and $6,000 worth of gift cards that were intended for teenagers.

"To have an incident like this occur against a charity that works hard to support families during the holiday season is deplorable," Insp. Gurmakh Parmar said in a statement.

"I encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact police and help ensure we can support those that support the vulnerable in our community."

The Surrey Christmas Bureau office is located at 10240 City Parkway, near 102 Avenue, and police said they were alerted to the theft by an alarm that activated at around 6:20 a.m.

The Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association said the heartless crime has left the bureau with no gifts for teenagers.

The RCMP asked anyone with information on what happened to call the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.