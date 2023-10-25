Grieving parents demand justice after teen run over in B.C.'s Okanagan

The grieving parents of a 15-year-old boy who was allegedly run down with a vehicle in B.C.'s Okanagan last weekend are calling for justice.

Tristan Seeger was struck in Kelowna's Rutland neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon, leaving him critically wounded.

The teenager's mother, Paule Seeger, said staff at Kelowna General Hospital spent 16 hours working tirelessly to save her son's life before he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

"He was hit with such force that they couldn't stop the internal bleeding. We couldn't even get him stabilized," Seeger said.

Kelowna RCMP have since announced the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

In a news release, the detachment said the teenager's death followed another incident in Rutland in which "a number of people" were bear-sprayed by a group of youths.

The RCMP has suggested the incidents may have been linked, but have not said how.

Seeger said she doesn't know what happened that afternoon, but that her son was a "normal 15-year-old" who occasionally did "stupid stuff that 15-year-olds shouldn't be doing."

"I don’t think there's anything they could have done that would justify what happened," she added.

Seeger described her son as loving, curious and "voracious for life."

"He was a force to be reckoned with," she said. "He just wanted more – he wanted to know more, he wanted to meet more people, he wanted to have more experiences."

She also said her son was an avid reader, who had planned to become a lawyer.

Kelowna RCMP's Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation into Saturday's incident, and has been interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence this week. Authorities said they would not provide any further details to avoid jeopardizing the case.

So far, no suspects have been arrested.

"This is a very sensitive investigation and it is essential that we conduct it methodically and thoroughly to get it right," Cpl. Michael Gauthier said in the detachment's news release. "The Kelowna RCMP offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the victim."

Seeger said she appreciates the support she's received from the RCMP, and called on authorities to do whatever is necessary to bring whoever is responsible for her son's death to justice.

She also urged anyone who wants to honour her son's memory to consider donating blood.

"My son's injuries were so traumatic that he was using pints, multiple pints per hour, and it was only people who had given blood who made that possible," Seeger said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Spencer Harwood