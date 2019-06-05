

Fisheries and Oceans Canada has confirmed another grey whale has been found dead in B.C. waters, this time in Boundary Bay.

According to the department, the female whale is between 13 and 15 metres long and was found Tuesday night.

The animal is being transported to Sea Island for a necropsy that is expected to take place on Thursday.

Few other details have been provided.

This is the sixth grey whale found dead this year off the B.C. coast, a concerning trend among a species Washington-based research biologist John Calambokidis told The Canadian Press tends to have strong survival rates.

According to Calambokidis, 23 grey whale carcasses have been found dead in Washington state this year. That brings the total number of deaths on the migratory route between California and Alaska to 70.

With files from The Canadian Press