VANCOUVER – Greta Thunberg is in town ahead of Friday's climate rally and some were outside the Vancouver Art Gallery preparing for the event early in the morning.

The teen climate activist is expected to participate in a climate change rally at 11 a.m. downtown, run by a local youth-led organization, Sustainabiliteens.

After the rally, the crowd will go on a march around downtown Vancouver. As of Friday morning, nearly 2,000 people said they were attending the event on Facebook, with another 2,800 indicating they were interested.

For Naia Lee, who is part of the Sustainabiliteens' march-organizing group, Thunberg could help take local Vancouver climate rallies to the next level.

"We've been focusing a lot on fighting for climate justice, fighting for Indigenous sovereignty, fighting for environmental rights as human rights so it's great that she's coming to amplify our messages like that," she told CTV News Vancouver.

Sixteen-year-old Thunberg rose to global prominence by staging weekly climate strikes outside the parliament building in her native Sweden. Her demand for more aggressive action to combat climate change inspired the Fridays For Future movement, which has seen students around the world join in the weekly protests.

On Thursday, Thunberg posted a photo on Twitter showing that she had arrived in the city.

"I reached the Pacific Ocean," her post said, with a photo of her that appears to have been taken from seawall in Stanley Park.

I reached the Pacific Ocean! pic.twitter.com/Qp1r2nARfV — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 24, 2019

Thunberg has been in North America since late August, when she sailed across the Atlantic Ocean to attend the United Nations' Climate Action Summit.

Organizers of the Vancouver climate strike say they want the recently-elected minority government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to create a Green New Deal that puts science-aligned emission