Green leader attempting to lower B.C.'s voting age to 16, again
B.C. Green party leader Andrew Weaver speaks to media at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018 11:50AM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 13, 2018 1:09PM PDT
B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver is making another attempt to lower the voting age in the province to 16.
Weaver has for the third time introduced a private member's bill that would make the change -- saying young people are the leaders of tomorrow and deserve a say in the direction the province is heading.
The bill comes one day after Elections BC announced that only 56 per cent of 18- to 24-year-olds and 46 per cent of 25- to 35-year-olds voted in the last provincial election.
Weaver says lowering the voting age has led to substantially higher levels of political participation in Scotland, Argentina, Austria and Brazil.
Andrew Weaver wants BC's voting age dropped to 16. He says 16 and 17 year olds can drive and get married etc, so they should have a say in government. He's re-introduced a private member's bill to make that happen.— CTV Bhinder Sajan (@BhinderSajan) March 13, 2018
Will government support the bill? I’m told those discussions will likely happen through CASA secretariat; Weaver says he’s hopeful the bill will spark discussion— CTV Bhinder Sajan (@BhinderSajan) March 13, 2018