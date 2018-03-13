B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver is making another attempt to lower the voting age in the province to 16.

Weaver has for the third time introduced a private member's bill that would make the change -- saying young people are the leaders of tomorrow and deserve a say in the direction the province is heading.

The bill comes one day after Elections BC announced that only 56 per cent of 18- to 24-year-olds and 46 per cent of 25- to 35-year-olds voted in the last provincial election.

Weaver says lowering the voting age has led to substantially higher levels of political participation in Scotland, Argentina, Austria and Brazil.