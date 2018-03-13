

The Canadian Press





B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver is making another attempt to lower the voting age in the province to 16.

Weaver has for the third time introduced a private member's bill that would make the change -- saying young people are the leaders of tomorrow and deserve a say in the direction the province is heading.

The bill comes one day after Elections BC announced that only 56 per cent of 18- to 24-year-olds and 46 per cent of 25- to 35-year-olds voted in the last provincial election.

Weaver says lowering the voting age has led to substantially higher levels of political participation in Scotland, Argentina, Austria and Brazil.

Andrew Weaver wants BC's voting age dropped to 16. He says 16 and 17 year olds can drive and get married etc, so they should have a say in government. He's re-introduced a private member's bill to make that happen. — CTV Bhinder Sajan (@BhinderSajan) March 13, 2018