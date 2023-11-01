Greater Victoria trick-or-treaters got medicine instead of Halloween candy: RCMP

The West Shore RCMP are urging parents to check their children's Halloween candy after an elderly resident of Colwood, west of Victoria, mistakenly handed out their Parkinson’s disease medication to trick-or-treaters.

Police say the resident called the West Shore RCMP detachment at 7:45 p.m. to report the mixup.

The caller had been handing out candy from a single-family home near the intersection of Bette and Charlotte drives.

The resident, who is their late 80s, realized the mistake when they noticed they were missing several packs of medication that had been sitting next to the candy bowl.

Mounties say at least four yellow containers of Apo-Levocarb – a combination of drugs used to treat Parkinson's symptoms – were given to children trick-or-treating in the area.

Parents are urged to check their children's candy bags thoroughly for the pill containers. Any medication found can be turned over to police or disposed at a pharmacy.

Anyone who believes their child may have ingested the medicine is advised to seek medical attention immediately.