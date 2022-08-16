Greater Vancouver Zoo temporarily closed after wolves escape enclosure

After wolves escaped their enclosure Tuesday, people hoping to visit the Greater Vancouver Zoo were turned away at the gates.

According to a spokesperson for the BC Conservation Officer Service, officers were called in to "recapture" an unspecified number of the escaped canines. The zoo's website says it houses are a total of 15 animals, including six recently born cubs.

"According to the zoo, there is one wolf still at large. The zoo is working to recapture the animal," an email to CTV News read.

"If members of the public identify the wolf, they are encouraged to keep their distance and to report the animal immediately."

The BCCOS spokesperson later clarified that the wolf has actually escaped the grounds altogether and that no one was injured.

The Greater Vancouver Zoo has yet to issue a detailed statement on the incident, posting a brief message to Instagram and Facebook stories informing people of the closure.

"Important announcement for all zoo guests. The Greater Vancouver Zoo will remain closed for today," the post said, with a picture of the closed gates.

"Thank you for understanding!"

At the zoo, RCMP and conservation officers were seen in a parking lot. By the afternoon, guests were being turned away at the front entrance of the zoo, which was gated.

One individual who tried to visit the zoo Tuesday morning told CTV News Vancouver they were turned away because of an "issue with an animal." They said nobody was being permitted in the park "due to public safety."

One park attendant said they hadn't been given any details about the incident.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the Greater Vancouver Zoo and B.C. Conservation Officer Service for more information but hasn't received a response.

Over the years, the zoo has been the subject of several complaints and criticisms. Most recently, allegations of animal cruelty put forward by the Vancouver Humane Society were investigated by the SPCA.

In March, a statement from the Greater Vancouver Zoo about the allegations said it was "made aware of an opinion piece" about the facility.

"The Greater Vancouver Zoo takes the health and welfare of animals very seriously," the statement said.

"As a (Canada Accredited Zoo and Aquarium, and World Association of Zoos and Aquariums) facility we meet and exceed all provincial and federal requirements."

Back in 2019, the humane society filed a similar report alleging animal cruelty.

According to a study conducted by Research Co. last year on behalf of the humane society, just under half of B.C. residents support keeping animals in permanent captivity for entertainment and education. However, 89 per cent are against the international trade of exotic and wild animals for the purpose of keeping them on display in permanent captivity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.