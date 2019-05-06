

CTV News Vancouver





B.C.'s premier has issued a statement extending well-wishes to the province's Muslim community.

The month-long celebration commemorates Allah giving the first verses of the Quran. For 30 days, Muslims abstain from drinking and eating from dawn to sunset.

Fasting is meant to bring observers closer to God through reflection and sacrifice. It's a requirement in Islam.

On Monday, John Horgan issued a statement to those taking part in B.C. and around the world.

Here's his full message:

"As the month of Ramadan begins, I extend my best wishes to Muslim people in British Columbia and around the world during this time of reflection, prayer and fasting. During Ramadan, many Muslim people will make new commitments to better themselves and the world around them through acts of charity, generosity and compassion for others. To observe this holy month requires great sacrifice and dedication. Ramadan reminds us to lift each other up and always work to better ourselves and the community around us. I wish all those observing this holy month a peaceful Ramadan blessed with spiritual renewal. Ramadan Mubarak!"

The statement can also be read in Urdu.



Message from Justin Trudeau

The Prime Minister's office also issued a statement with a similar message on Sunday:

“Today, Muslims in Canada and around the world mark the start of Ramadan. Families and friends will gather to pray together, fast during the daytime, and break their fast in the evening at iftars around the globe. Ramadan honours the values at the heart of Islam – like compassion and service to others. It reminds us to give generously, and put the needs of others before our own – this month, and throughout the year. Each day, Muslim Canadians help build a better Canada. Today, let’s celebrate their contributions, and come together to continue that work. We will always stand together against Islamophobia and hatred in all its forms, and work to make sure the values of openness, diversity, and freedom of religion are protected. On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating a blessed and peaceful Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarak!”