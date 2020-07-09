VANCOUVER -- B.C. Premier John Horgan said Thursday that he's happy with where the province is at in its COVID-19 recovery, but cautioned B.C. is still "far from out of the woods."

Horgan spoke to media Thursday morning from Victoria.

"I think there's great reasons for optimism as we look at how our restart has been going across the province. We continue to see relatively low cases of COVID-19," Horgan said. "I'm pretty excited about where we are."

Along with low cases, Horgan said many sectors have started to see recovery after dramatic downturns because of the pandemic, like BC Ferries and transit.

"More and more people are coming out of their homes, participating in the economy, going to restaurants, shopping in retail outlets and participating broadly speaking in the restart of our economy," he said.

As well, 24 TV and movie productions have resumed in the province, Horgan said.

Even so, B.C. reissued its record-breaking state of emergency for a ninth time.

States of emergency can only be issued or extended for two weeks at a time, so the latest will only remain in effect through July 21 at the latest.

The province's solicitor general explained that even though COVID-19 restrictions have been slowly lifted in B.C., some measures must still remain in place.

Watch the full news conference and an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.