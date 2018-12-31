

A pair of great-grandparents have been identified the day after they died in a train accident in Langley.

Christian and Irmgard Wantke were killed Sunday morning when their vehicle was hit by a train on the tracks across the Langley Bypass.

Their car was stopped on the tracks near Glover Road when the crossing arm went down and the CN train headed west slammed into them. The vehicle was pushed nearly a kilometre by the time the train came to a stop.

"We did initiate lifesaving efforts on both the male and female occupants and unfortunately they were not successful," Langley RCMP Staff Sgt. David Brown said.

Christian was 90 and Irmgard was 88.

The following day, their family remembered the couple as devoted to each other and to their family. Granddaughter Kristi Martins described the Wantkes as family oriented, dedicated and "old school class acts."

They doted on their children, grandchildren and four great-grandsons, and had just celebrated their 70th anniversary in September.



Exactly why the car stopped on the tracks is still the subject of investigation, but a mechanical problem or medical episode have not been ruled out.

"We're still interviewing people and trying to determine the sequence of events," Brown said.

The tragedy occurred just a short time after first responders took part in training on similar incidents.

"Just last month over 50 partner agencies from B.C. and Alberta participated in a table-top rail exercise here in the City of Langley, planning and preparing for just these types of accidents," Langley Deputy Fire Chief Brian Godlonton said.

"Unfortunately they happen far too often."

The province is installing new warning signs at several key intersections which will give drivers an earlier warning that a train is approaching.

In a statement, the transportation ministry said it could not comment on the details leading up to Sunday's collision but that it "can confirm that the area where the accident occurred has traffic arms and overhead and roadside warnings of train crossings."

While police try to find answers, the Wantke family is left to mourn a couple that adored their loved ones and each other.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Kartsens-Smith

