Graphic messages presented in trial of Amanda Todd's alleged cyberbully

Warning: This story contains graphic language

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. -- Graphic online messages allegedly sent to Amanda Todd when she was just 14 years old were presented in a New Westminster, B.C., courtroom Wednesday during the trial of her alleged cyberbully.

Prosecutors introduced the messages in their case against Aydin Coban, a Dutch man who was extradited to Canada in 2014 and faces charges including extortion, harassment, child luring and possession of child pornography.

One YouTube message sent by username WHATSTHISMAN11 to username Isabella100555 reads, “Look camwhore enough nice guy act. You gonna do as you are told or I f--- up your life bad, you got that b---?"

"I already have 17 people in your family, 52 school mates and teachers of your school through their official site, I can send them this instant together with child protection agencies who will go after you. Your life will never be the same, totally f---ed up. Or you do as I say and after 10 shows where you do as I say I disappear, like nothing happened you continue. Your final answer, are you gonna do or not?”

Court adjourned before the prosecution connected the account to the accused. Todd's mother, confirmed to CTV News Isabella100555 was her daughter’s account.

“It gives me more clarify and understanding of what she went through,” said Carol Todd, when asked what it was like to see those messages in court. “It does bring up some emotional anger and feelings of sadness that she didn’t come to me.”

The prosecution went over the messages with digital forensic specialist witness Robin Shook of the Vancouver Police Department. Shook’s testimony continues Thursday as the prosecution will likely dive into Todd’s other online activity, which includes the use of a variety of lesser known video chat websites. A Dutch witness also is slated to take the stand via Zoom Thursday morning.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available.

Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline (1-833-456-4566)

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (1 800 463-2338)

Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)

Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)

If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.