People living in Grand Forks are hoping to get military assistance as they brace for a second round of potentially catastrophic flooding this week.

Hundreds of residents attended a community meeting about the flood preparations Tuesday night, and let out a loud cheer when local officials revealed they had requested military help.

There's no word on when – or if – that request might be approved, however.

Emotions ran high at the meeting, where desperate residents were able to question local and provincial officials about their flood response measures. Grand Forks Mayor Frank Konrad offered some reassurance to people whose livelihoods have been affected by the disaster that compensation will be coming.

"Can these people that now have contaminated land and lost their house, are they going to get zero value for that? Absolutely not," Konrad said. "They have to be compensated. They cannot walk away with nothing. And (B.C. Premier John Horgan) gave me that assurance."

Dozens of homes in the community of 4,000 have been badly damaged or completely lost by flooding.

Residents are hopeful that the military will be sent in to help with sandbagging and other property protection efforts to prevent further destruction.

Local volunteers have been sweating in the sun day after day filling tens of thousands of sandbags, and on Wednesday groups of elementary school children were let out of class for an hour at a time to help out.

Conditions calmed over the weekend, but continuing snowmelt has been pushing water levels up once again in the Granby, Kettle and West Kettle rivers. While temperatures are expected to cool this week, there's also rainfall in the forecast that could send the rivers swelling even more.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald