Graffiti vandals caught after posting video of their SkyTrain break-and-enter on social media: police
Police say it was the culprits' own fault they were caught; two people who broke onto SkyTrain property posted video of their vandalism on social media.
It happened last month. Video was posted on several platforms on May 17, police said in a news release Thursday.
It appeared to show two men breaking into an area just below the tracks between two stations in Burnaby, according to officers.
When they got into the restricted area, which is between Production Way and Lake City Way stations, they used spray paint to vandalize the property, police say.
And members of the Metro Vancouver Transit Police think they know who did it, thanks to video posted online by one of the suspects themselves.
According to MVTP, the video evidence led to an arrest on June 3 of the person they say posted the video. A second suspect was identified four days later, and turned himself in to police.
They have not been publicly identified as they have not been formally charged, but police say they're recommending charges of break-and-enter and mischief for each.
Both have been released, though on conditions including they can't possess certain tools, and are due to be back in court in late August.
The MVTP said the case isn't just about the "shocking video" or the graffiti itself, but about safety.
"Restricted areas often contain hazards and dangers that the general public are not aware of, which may include live wires," Const. Peter Kwok said.
"Both the alleged suspects had inadvertently exposed themselves to numerous, unnecessary risks."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada sounds alarm on economic risk of high household debt amid soaring inflation
With interest rates set to keep rising, the Bank of Canada is sounding the alarm on the risk record high house prices and an increasing number of households with high mortgage debt could have on the Canadian economy.
Maryland shooting: Authorities report 3 deaths, state trooper wounded
A man opened fire at a business in western Maryland on Thursday, killing three people before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, authorities said.
How delays at Pearson Airport got so bad: Aviation experts weigh in
It's been a nightmare for many travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, with long lines, flight delays and cancellations as well as passengers being stuck on the tarmac for hours. Aviation experts predict that these problems are only going to get worse before they improve.
Urgent measures must be taken to ensure rights of Canadian children: UN committee
The United Nations committee on the rights of the child has released a report expressing serious concerns about the welfare of children in Canada -- particularly those who are Indigenous.
3 foreigners who fought for Ukraine sentenced to death
Two British citizens and a Moroccan were sentenced to death Thursday for fighting on Ukraine's side, in a punishment handed down by the country's pro-Moscow rebels.
BoC warns mortgage payments could be up to 45% higher for some borrowers by 2025
High household debt and elevated housing prices have become bigger vulnerabilities in the past year, but the economy can still handle the rising interest rates needed to tame inflation, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said Thursday.
OPINION | Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Majority of Canadians adjusting spending habits to pay for daily expenses: survey
A majority of Canadians—nearly 75 per cent—have had to change their spending habits in order to meet daily expenses due to rising costs, with nearly half opting to delay purchases and more than a quarter resorting to borrowing money from friends and relatives.
What we know about Trump's actions as Jan. 6 insurrection unfolded
Members of the U.S. House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will hold their first prime-time hearing Thursday to share what they have uncovered about former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which culminated in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Part of their mission: Determining the former president's actions that day.
Vancouver Island
-
Old-growth logging protesters vow to 'disrupt critical infrastructure in B.C.' starting next week
Old-growth logging protesters in British Columbia are promising a renewed round of civil disobedience starting next week.
-
Canadian air force jet grounded after 'possible bird strike' at U.S. airshow
The Canadian military is investigating after a "possible bird strike" grounded a CF-18 demonstration jet during an airshow Wednesday.
-
Construction underway on $4.5-million upgrade to UVic Transit Exchange
Construction of planned upgrades at a cost of more than $4 million at the UVic Transit Exchange near the campus bookstore is underway.
Calgary
-
Family of bullied Alberta teen calls for swifter action from school division
A Nanton family is speaking out after their teenage daughter was allegedly bullied and chased in an incident that led to six young people being charged.
-
Calgary mayor says EMS dispatch is the reason for senior's death in dog attack
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city will be conducting its own independent review into a dog attack that led to the death of a senior but adds EMS dispatch is to blame for the victim's death.
-
Live life to the fullest, says Airdrie, Alta. mom diagnosed with terminal cancer
Allison Godwin is in pain most day, but still finds time to smile and play with her two young daughters. Godwin has a rare form of aggressive cancer called neuro endocrine cervical cancer. Doctors found it in seven spots in her body including her brain.
Edmonton
-
4 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Alberta
Alberta has now confirmed four cases of monkeypox. The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw made the announcement during Thursday’s COVID-19 press conference.
-
Sohi says city has not heard from FIFA amid report Edmonton is out of 2026 World Cup
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says he won't speculate about Edmonton's World Cup bid after a report suggested Alberta's capital city won't host matches in 2026.
-
'I'm sorry for what happened': Alberta Walmart shooter to serve 10 years before eligible for parole
A judge says a man who committed a "senseless and horrific act of violence" when he shot a shopper outside a central Alberta Walmart must serve 10 years before he can apply for parole.
Toronto
-
Body discovered at Toronto-area golf course, police say
Police are investigating after a body was discovered at a golf course west of Toronto on Thursday.
-
Popular Ontario ice cream company asks employee to remove 'offensive' flags from car after public outcry
A popular Ontario ice cream brand has asked an employee to remove 'offensive' flags after complaints surfaced on social media.
-
Air Canada cancels almost 10 per cent of flights at Toronto Pearson in first week of June
Air Canada cancelled almost 10 per cent of its flights at Toronto Pearson International Airport in the first week of June.
Montreal
-
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
-
Training was poor before worker was fatally crushed at Montreal ferris wheel, safety board finds
Riley Valcin, 22, was clearing snow from the drive mechanism while the wheel was in operation and was caught in the machinery. The board says the area where Valcin died should never have been accessible to workers.
-
Quebec bill to expand medical assistance in dying will not be passed
With one day left in the parliamentary session, the Quebec government is not moving forward with its bill to expand access to medical assistance in dying (MAID).
Winnipeg
-
Councillor calls for Regent area bus shelters to be dismantled
Coun. Shawn Nason, who represents Transcona, said some residents are frustrated with the misuse of two transit shelters along Regent right in front of Kildonan Place Mall
-
Woman who filed workplace complaint against Arlen Dumas goes public
A woman who filed a complaint against Manitoba’s top First Nations chief has made her name public.
-
Pride Winnipeg says premier snubbed parade, not welcome back next year
Manitoba's premier has apologized after Pride Winnipeg accused her of using the rally as a photo-op and snubbing the parade. Despite the apology, Pride says the premier won't be welcomed back.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mom says province isn't offering therapy that could save son's sight
Saskatoon mother calls on province to approve a treatment that would help prevent her six-year-old son from going blind.
-
Saskatoon police say many calls related to downtown shelter stem from 'discomfort' rather than crime
Jason Wattendorf can attest to the value of the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s downtown wellness shelter.
-
'It was a scary feeling': Saskatoon man shares story of having a stroke at 29
In 2019, Philip Eagle woke up in the late afternoon feeling “disoriented and groggy” and wasn’t able to get up from his bed.
Regina
-
'Do more with less': Sask. school boards working to balance budgets amid soaring inflation rates
Before summer vacation starts Saskatchewan school boards are working to finalize budgets for the next school year, but it’s proving to be a difficult task as inflation rates remain high.
-
'They feel safe': Gay and Lesbian Community of Regina celebrates 50th anniversary
For 50 years, the group that owns and operates Q Nightclub and Lounge has been providing a safe place for 2SLGBTQ+ members to socialize.
-
Local Church, Star Blanket clear the air after misunderstanding over Lebret sign
Since Sunday, the “Welcome to Lebret” sign has remained in its original white. Back in late-May, however, it had a different look.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Bureaucracy and muddled advice in RCMP's search for helicopter
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released new details about the Mounties' scramble to find an aircraft to track down the killer on the night of April 18, 2020.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Lower taxes, don’t raise wages to fix inflation
History is repeating itself. And this isn’t ancient history, but it’s long enough ago that many don’t remember the problem or its painful solutions. Canada hasn’t experienced serious increases in prices - inflation - in almost 40 years.
-
N.B. gas prices hit a new record high, sparking blame game in the legislature
Gas prices have hit a new record high in New Brunswick, where the maximum price of regular self-serve jumped by 8.3 cents overnight. The maximum price now sits at 219.6 cents per litre.
London
-
Breaking
Breaking | Child sent to hospital with life threatening injuries after fall from high-rise
London Police are investigating after a child reportedly fell from a high-rise, Thursday
-
Loaded gun and $250,000 worth of drugs seized in London, Ont.
A loaded handgun and $250,000 worth of drugs have been seized in London, according to police.
-
'Don’t become complacent': Director promises vigilance after latest school threat
No classes for a Sarnia high school after another threat involving a “disturbing” message found on the school property
Northern Ontario
-
Almost 20,000 litres of oil spilled in the Sault, U.S. Coast Guard says
The U.S. Coast Guard says more than 5,300 gallons – or about 20,000 litres – of oil spilled Thursday in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
House at centre of Sudbury dispute listed for $9M
A legal analyst says selling a house that's in the middle of a legal dispute will be nearly impossible since it is "the literal nightmare of most buyers."
-
Huntsville business owners frustrated with rise in break-ins and vandalism
Several business owners in downtown Huntsville are upset and concerned by a rash of recent break-ins and vandalism.
Kitchener
-
Young girl who petitioned for Guelph’s first rainbow crosswalk dies suddenly in sleep
A young girl from Guelph is being remembered for her work as a community champion after she passed away suddenly in her sleep earlier this week.
-
String of break-ins in Cambridge and Kitchener prompt warning from police
Waterloo regional police are warning businesses of break-ins targeting cash after several establishments were hit in Cambridge and Kitchener recently.
-
Police release photos of armed robbery in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have released photos of four men they're looking to identify in connection to an armed robbery in Kitchener.