

Jim Fong, CTV News Vancouver





The Vancouver Canadians baseball team held auditions for singers and dancers on Saturday.

Fans were out at Nat Bailey Stadium trying out to become national anthem singers and grounds crew dancers.

Winners will have the chance to sing both the national and American anthems at a Vancouver Canadians game in front of more than 6,000 fans.

For the first time in the team's history, the C’s are also looking for performers that will dance alongside the A&B Tool Rental Grounds Crew.

Each game will feature one fan who is willing to “Shake It Off” with the dance team.

“The fans have been so great to us. So supportive of us,” said Vancouver Canadian President Andy Dunn.

“What better way to say thank you than to let one of them come join us for one of our premier event every night at the ball park.”

Thirty-eight singers will be chosen to sing at 38 home games. Up to two dancers will dance with the dance team during the Saturday games.