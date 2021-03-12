VANCOUVER -- This coming Sunday, March 14, is Pi Day.

While there may be some disappointed it is not "Pie Day," Google is celebrating the annual occurrence, which honours the critical mathematical constant by releasing data on Canadians’ searches for the delectable dish.

For leading the country in searches for pie over the past 12 months, Google has dubbed Maple Ridge as Canada’s Pie Capital.

And it appears that British Columbians truly have pie on the brain: Nanaimo and Chilliwack rounded out the top three, and Victoria finished in sixth place.

Pi, which is the ratio of a circle’s (or possibly a pie’s) circumference to its diameter, is approximately equal to 3.14159. So, enjoying the dessert at 1:59 p.m. on March 14, or 03/14, is particularly fitting according to Google.

Google has also revealed the most searched-for pies by province.

Here in B.C., that is grasshopper pie, a mint chocolate-flavoured dessert which shares a name, and colour, with the green after-dinner cocktail.

The full lists are as follows:

Canada's Pie Capital

Top cities searching for pie

*Past 12 months

Maple Ridge Nanaimo Chilliwack Barrie Sudbury Victoria Kitchener St. Catharines Guelph Regina

Uniquely searched pie types by province

*Between Feb. 24 and March 3, 2021